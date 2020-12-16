Evangeline Parish deputies looking for missing man

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Danny Shouse, 45, of Ville Platte, was reported missing by his mother. He was last seen at around 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 14 at his girlfriend’s residence in the 400 block of Clover Lane in Ville Platte. He was wearing jeans and a brown leather jacket and appeared to have been in a good mood.

Shouse is described as an being 5’8″, weighing about 185 lbs. with grey hair, brown eyes and fair skin tone. He was driving a white 2014 Nissan Maxima with the license plate 717 DOH with dark, tinted windows.

Shouse has been known to frequent The Hill area of Opelousas.

If anyone has any information or comes into contact with Danny Shouse is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (337) 363-2161.