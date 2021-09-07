Evangeline Parish authorities searching for missing runaway juvenile

BASILE, La. (KLFY) — The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old runaway juvenile from the Eunice and Basile area, according to a press release from the EPSO.

On September 4, 2021, at approximately 7:45 a.m., the Evangeline parish sheriff’s office received a report of a juvenile runaway missing from the Eunice and Basile area.

The juvenile runaway, Thomas Pousson, was last seen at the 1100 Blk. of Community Loop in the unincorporated area of Evangeline Parish wearing a white T-Shirt with gray or black shorts and neon green sneakers.

He is a light-colored white male approximately 5 foot 9 with brown hair, weighing roughly 245 pounds. Family members advised that he just started a new medication for depression and anxiety.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the missing juvenile you are urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161 or your local police department.