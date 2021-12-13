Elderly, disabled woman found dead after Ville Platte house fire

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) An elderly, disabled woman was found dead after her Ville Platte home caught on fire, over the weekend.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, crews from the Ville Platte Fire Department were sent to a home around 1 p.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of Vine Street.

Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrique said after the fire was put out, firefighters found the woman dead inside the home.

Rodrique said the female victim was 62-years-old and a heavy smoker.

She said based on witness statements, and evidence found at the scene, deputies cannot rule out improperly discarded smoking materials as a likely cause of the fire.