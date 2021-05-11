Double burglary leads to double arrest in Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, La (KLFY) — The Ville Platte Police Department has arrested two people on multiple charges after an overnight burglary, according to a press release from VPPD.

Tyquan Herbert, 18, of Ville Platte, and Jayvion Robinson, 18, of Missouri City, Tx, were arrested on May 10 after they burglarized two stores in Ville Platte.

Herbert was charged with one count of simple damage to property (felony) and one count of simple burglary (felony). He was booked into the Ville Platte City Jail and transported to the Evangeline Parish Jail on a bond totaling $87,500.

Robinson was arrested on one count of illegal possession of stolen property (felony). He was booked into the Ville Platte City Jail and was later transported to the Evangeline Parish Jail on a $15,000 bond.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. on May 10, officers with the VPPD responded to a burglary in the 700 block of Edward Knotoe St. The glass doors of the business were shattered and an ATM inside the building was damaged. The business owner reported that money was stolen from the machine.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on the same day, the VPPD responded to another burglary in the 900 block of E. LaSalle St. The glass doors of the business had been shattered as well. A safe and multiple cell phones had been stolen from inside the business. Business personnel stated that there was money in the safe.

The amount of money stolen from both locations has not been disclosed as the incidents remain under investigation.

Chief Lartigue is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any other illegal activity, to call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. Your call will remain anonymous.