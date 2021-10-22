Criminal activity causing even more concern in Evangeline Parish

(KLFY)- The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department has made numerous arrests for possession of drugs with intent to distribute but Sheriff Charles Guillory says the criminals are coming up with new ways to conduct their criminal activity.

“From last year to this year, we are still doing a great job but we have to work harder,” adds Guillory.

Day in and day out, they’re fighting crime by slowing drug distribution on the streets.

Guillory explains, “Just about 100% of crime is drug related. Stops drugs, stop the crime.”

Sheriff Guillory tells News Ten things have gotten a little more tricky.

“They are utilizing cash apps,” Guillory says.

He says his deputies are seizing hundreds of weapons and numerous pounds of drugs, but no cash.

Guillory explains, “They pay through the app so when we do a raid, no money. They are moving it by other means.”

He says not being able to seize the money, causes room for concern.

“When you do a drug bust, you want to really stop them,” Guillory adds.

He says with the money still in the wrong hands, the cycle will not end.

Guillory continues, “We can get the weapons and drugs but if you can’t get the money, they will start right up again.”

Sheriff Guillory encourages residents to use the anonymous tip line to report any criminal activity.