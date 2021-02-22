COVID-19 vaccines available for Ville Platte residents Feb. 25 and 26

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Appointments are now being taken for COVID-19 vaccinations in Ville Platte for Thursday and Friday, Feb. 25 and 26, according to Mayor Jennifer Vidrine.

To schedule your appointment, you should call the Evangeline Parish Health Unit at (337) 363-1135. Appointments are necessary to receive the vaccine. Vaccinations will be given at the health unit, located at 1010 W. LaSalle St.

Vaccines will be available for persons 65 years old or older, dialysis patients, persons 55-64 with at least one of the following conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, down syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised from solid organ transplant, obesity, severe obesity, sickle cell disease, and Type 2 diabetes, all pregnant persons, teachers and support staff working onsite at K thru 12 schools or daycares, frontline healthcare workers, recipients of home and community-based wavier services, professional home care workers, law enforcement and other first responders, and finally, election workers who can bring a letter stating they are assigned to work for the March and/or April elections.