CLECO responds to customers complaints about high utility bills

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) Storm after storm has led to high utility bills and people want answers from utility companies.

In Ville Platte, a group of residents are outraged and are demanding action.

For these residents, they say it’s utility costs overload.

They say especially if the bill appears to get higher each month.

“You got your rent, you got your kids, and what are you going to eat,” one resident explained.

They argue they pay the bill then they get a higher one next month.

“This is my first bill after one month of $455,” another resident said.

One person shows us a bill that started he says at $147 and several months later more than $400, with no back payments due.

“If you’re late paying, they’re going to charge you a deposit,” another resident claimed.

CLECO’s spokesperson says there are multiple contributing factors such as: Back to back winter storms in February, the costs to run a power plant soon to close, the doubling of price for natural gas and finally the summer demand for electricity increases energy bills.

According to CLECO, the costs from the winter storms have have been stretched over 12 months to help lessen the burden to customers.

Plus fuel costs will be paid in full after April of next year and no longer impacting customers.

Arthur Sampson, Jr. calls on city leaders to a re-negotiate CLECO’s contract.

“People sign contracts all the time, Sampson said.

“You have a contract, professional athletes even have a contract, people can dissolve a contract any time,” Sampson added.

Don Anderson of Ville Platte says if the city isn’t willing to do something, then the residents are.