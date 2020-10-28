Basile High cancels next two football games, postpones Homecoming until basketball season

BASILE, La. (KLFY) — According to a Facebook post, Basile High School has cancelled their next two football games and postponed Homecoming activities for “unforeseen circumstances.”

The school states if you have already purchased a ticket to either game, you can get a refund at the school. Also, Friday, Nov. 6 will now be a full day of school.

Meanwhile, Homecoming celebrations will be postponed until basketball season.

News 10 contacted the Evangeline Parish Superintendent’s Office for clarification, but the call had not been returned as of this publication. We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.