Applicants are scarce to fill open law enforcement positions, Evangeline Parish Sheriff says his department is feeling the effects

(KLFY)- Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit and staff the next generation of officers.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles Guillory says, “We have to be more accountable, more trained or trained in a different way.”

Sheriff Guillory says his department is starting to feel the strain.

“I’m trying to hire post-certified, qualified police officers,” explains Guillory.

He tells News Ten he is having to expand his reach and hire outside the parish to fill his staffing needs.

Guillory continues, “People are not going into law enforcement. The pool we can choose from is the same and that makes it harder.”

His biggest concern and opening in the department is patrol officers.

“More patrol means less crime,” Guillory adds.

Currently his department staffs three patrol officers per shift, Sheriff Guillory says he hopes to get to five per shift.

“When people call for a deputy, they want them there now. By having five, I can achieve that,” Guillory explains.

