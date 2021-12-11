A missing Ville Platte teen was the victim in a fatal St. Landry Parish crash

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — The Ville Platte teen missing since Monday has been identified as the person killed in a crash in St. Landry parish.

According to Ville Platte Police, Cheyenne Caesar Thomas, 15, was reported missing on Tuesday.

The crash happened on U.S. 71 Monday evening near Roy Bake Rd. According to TFC Thomas Gossen with Louisiana State Police Troop I, the teen was walking in the center of the northbound lane shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 when she was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

Chief Neal Lartigue of Ville Platte Police confirmed to News 10 this afternoon that Thomas was the victim of that accident.

The driver of the truck was not found to be under the influence and was not injured.