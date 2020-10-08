Evacuations ordered in parishes around Acadiana as Hurricane Delta approaches

(KLFY) Ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Delta, some mandatory and other voluntary evacuations were ordered Wednesday in multiple parishes around Acadiana.

Acadia Parish

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for the entire parish with those living in structures that cannot withstand tropical or hurricane-force winds, encouraged to evacuate.

St. Martin Parish

Due to impending Hurricane Delta, Parish President Chester Cedars has declared a State of Emergency for St. Martin Parish and has requested a voluntary evacuation of Lower St. Martin Parish (Stephensville and Belle River) effective immediately.

Jeff Davis Parish

heriff Ivy Woods OEP director is announcing a mandatory evacuation order that applies to the public in general for the entire parish of Jefferson Davis.

All non-essential personnel must leave the area immediately, he said. Critical or essential workforce are exempt, but they are expected to seek shelter prior to the onset of emergency conditions.

There will be no shelters opened in Jefferson Davis Parish. Arrangements have been set up for individuals who need assistance with transportation out of the parish. There will be buses for people who need them; residents will be evacuated to shelters elsewhere in the state.

Buses will be leaving at 11:00 am Thursday, October 8, 2020 from the following locations;

Fenton High school Lacassine High school

Lake Arthur High school Hathaway High school

Elton High school Welsh High school

and Jeff Davis fairgrounds.

ALL EVACUEES HAVE TO WEAR MASKS- NO PETS ALLOWED-

ONE CARRY ON LUGGAGE LIMIT PER PERSON

(Wheelchair bound persons need to report to Jeff Davis Fairgrounds for evacuation)

If you have transportation and want to self-evacuate to the shelter, you may go to the Alexander MegaShelter at LSU A, 8125 US 71, Alexandria, LA 71302. The shelter will be opening at 10:00 am Thursday, October 8, 2020. This is the registration point, not necessarily the shelter you will be assigned to.

Increased Sheriff Patrol Units will be covering the parish and a parish wide curfew will be in effect beginning Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 pm until sunrise each day until the mandatory evacuation is lifted.

Vermilion Parish

Effective immediately, the Vermilion Parish Police Jury has ordered a Mandatory Evacuation for these areas.

If the storm maintains its current track and projected strength as a CAT 3 or higher, it will cause massive tidal flooding with a possible 11 foot or higher storm surge and catastrophic wind damage to structures in Vermilion Parish creating a very dangerous situation to include loss of life.

Evacuation for these areas are Mandatory:

• Any low lying areas prone to flooding and trailers

Those choosing to stay and face this very dangerous storm must understand that rescue efforts cannot and will not begin until after the storm and surge has passed and it is sag. Please evacuate and if you choose to stay and we can’t get to you, write your name, address, social security number and next of kin and put it in a Ziploc bag in your pocket that it does not come to this!

Iberia Parish

Residents in Iberia Parish are being asked to evacuate voluntarily as Hurricane Delta continues its march up the coast.

Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard issued the voluntary evacuation order, starting immediately with mobile homes and those in low-lying areas along lakes, bayous, streams and drainage structures that have experienced flooding in the past.

“I am also encouraging all of our residents to check their emergency supplies, create a protective plan of action for their families and pets and continue to monitor Iberia PINS, ( Parish Information Notification System) Richard said.

Richard said those who choose to remain behind may find themselves without power and unable to be rescued.

Intracoastal Waterway

A mandatory evacuation was also issued for areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that that the order would go into effect at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8.

St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish President has issued a voluntary evacuation for parish residents living in flood-prone areas and those living in manufactured homes.

“We highly encourage you to stay with friends or family during the storm or to look for shelter north of the parish,” said Bellard. “We want everyone in the parish to be safe, and we saw the effects of Hurricane Laure on mobile homes in the Lake Charles area.”

Bellard also signed an executive order issue a parish-wide curfew during the hours of the expected landfall of Hurricane Delta. This curfew will be in effect between noon Friday, October 7, through 8 a.m. Saturday, October 8. Only essential workers responding to Hurricane Delta’s recovery should be on the roads during this time.

Lafayette Parish

Mayor-President Josh Guillory and administrations of all municipalities in Lafayette Parish are encouraging residents to voluntarily evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta.

The voluntary evacuation includes residents who live in low-lying, flood-prone areas, and those who live along waterways where water could rise.

It also includes those who have medical needs that require electricity or have serious medical conditions that could require emergency care during the hurricane. Emergency medical services will not be available during the storm.

Residents should prepare their homes and property and gather personal belongings, including an emergency supply kit, and are encouraged to leave the area by Thursday afternoon.