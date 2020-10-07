Jeff Davis Parish under mandatory evacuation order

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) Jeff Davis Parish officials have ordered a parishwide, mandatory evacuation order as Hurricane Delta approaches the Louisiana coast.

All non-essential personnel must leave the area immediately, Sheriff Ivy Woods announced in a social media post, where he also announced that there would be no shelters opened in the parish.

The Alexander MegaShelter at LSU A, 8125 US 71, Alexandria, LA 71302 will be opened and accepting evacuees, Ivy said.

Critical or essential workforce are exempt, but are expected to seek shelter prior to the onset of emergency conditions, he said.

There will be buses available for people who need them, with residents being evacuated to shelters elsewhere in the state, Ivy said.

The buses will be leaving at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8 from the following locations:

Fenton High School

Lacassine High school

Lake Arthur High school

Hathaway High school

Elton High school

Welsh High school

Jeff Davis fairgrounds.

All evacuees must wear a mask, he said.

Additionally, he said, no pets will be allowed and there is a one carry-on luggage limit.

Ivy said all wheelchair bound persons need to report to Jeff Davis Fairgrounds for evacuation.