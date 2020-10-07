Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Pet storm safety reminders
Video
Those impacted by Hurricane Laura prepare to be potentially slammed by Delta
Video
Jeff Davis Parish under mandatory evacuation order
UL Lafayette will close at noon Thursday, remain closed through Monday
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
evacuations
Jeff Davis Parish under mandatory evacuation order
Voluntary evacuation order issued for St. Landry Parish
Mandatory evacuation issued for areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway
St. Martin Parish President declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta
Iberia Parish issues voluntary evacuation notice
More evacuations Headlines
Parts of Vermilion Parish under mandatory evacuation
LCG is urging Lafayette Parish residents to voluntarily evacuate
Local News
Pet storm safety reminders
Video
Those impacted by Hurricane Laura prepare to be potentially slammed by Delta
Video
Jeff Davis Parish under mandatory evacuation order
UL Lafayette will close at noon Thursday, remain closed through Monday
Voluntary evacuation order issued for St. Landry Parish
Mandatory evacuation issued for areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway
Lafayette police looking for suspect who allegedly stole ‘large amount of clothing’ from JC Penney store in mall
Jeff Davis Parish: Two arrested on outstanding warrants
St. Martin Parish President declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta
Iberia Parish issues voluntary evacuation notice
More Local
Trending Stories
Hurricane Delta Path is Headed to Louisiana for Friday
Video
Meteorologist Jim Cantore responds after Louisiana sends message asking him to ‘stay home’
Curfews in Acadiana due to Hurricane Delta
Police: Accidental shots fired at downtown Lafayette protest
Video
LCG is urging Lafayette Parish residents to voluntarily evacuate
Sidebar