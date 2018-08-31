Seal falls in love with butterfly at zoo
PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) - The video of a seal finding a new friend in a butterfly is the cutest thing you'll see all day.
The Oregon Zoo released the video of the seal finding a new friend in the butterfly.
It’s almost too sweet for words!
The adorable meet-and-greet was captured by the zoo's dive safety officer, Micah Reese.
Kaya is a 3-year-old Pacific Arbor seal who's lived at the zoo since 2015.
And, as you can see, she is very friendly.
