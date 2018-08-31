Entertainment

Seal falls in love with butterfly at zoo

Posted: Aug 31, 2018 06:28 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 06:28 AM CDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (CNN) - The video of a seal finding a new friend in a butterfly is the cutest thing you'll see all day.

The Oregon Zoo released the video of the seal finding a new friend in the butterfly.

It’s almost too sweet for words!

The adorable meet-and-greet was captured by the zoo's dive safety officer, Micah Reese.

Kaya is a 3-year-old Pacific Arbor seal who's lived at the zoo since 2015.

And, as you can see, she is very friendly.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center