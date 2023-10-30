LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Fans of Southern Rock will converge on Lafayette next spring, when ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd bring their co-headlining “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour” to the Cajundome on April 19, 2024.

Tickets for the show, with special guest Black Stone Cherry, go on sale to the public this Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at the Cajundome box office and cajundome.com. Artist presale goes live online only on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m.

Today, the two bands announced 36 additional appearances of their joint co-headlining tour, which tour kicks off on March 8 in Savannah, Ga., with stops across the Southeast, Midwest and South.

For tickets and select VIP packages visit lynyrdskynyrd.com/#tour.

