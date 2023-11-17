(KLFY) – As we move into the holiday season, let’s look at what’s new and trending around the streaming realm to find the next “binge worthy” show or hidden gem movie. This week, we check in with one of the originals, Netflix.

The hugely popular show “The Crown” debuted its 6th and final season this month as it continues with Princess Diana’s story, including her death in 1997. Part 1 starts on Nov. 16. If anime is more your style, the new series “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off” debuts on Nov. 17. featuring the cast of the live action movie from 2010.

Top 10 Netflix Films (U.S.)

Nov. 6 – Nov. 12

Top 10 TV Shows (U.S.)

Nov. 6 – Nov. 12

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, it’s time to start prepping the turkey, clearing off the dinner table and planning on dessert options. Why not put on some Thanksgiving episodes of your favorite shows? Here’s a few and where you can find them.

Friends (Max)

Season 1, Episode 9 – “The One Where Underdog Gets Away”

Season 3, Episode 9 – “The One with the Football”

Season 4, Episode 8 – “The One with Chandler in a Box”

Season 5, Episode 8 – “The One With All the Thanksgivings”

Season 6, Episode 9 – “The One Where Ross Got High”

Season 7, Episode 8 – “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs”

Season 8, Episode 9 – “The One with the Rumor”

Season 9, Episode 8 – “The One with Rachael’s Other Sister”

Season 10, Episode 8 – “The One with the Late Thanksgiving”

How I Met Your Mother (Hulu)

Season 3, Episode 9 – “Slapsgiving”

Season 5, Episode 9 – “Slapsgiving 2: Revenge of the Slap”

New Girl (Hulu)

Season 1, Episode 6 – “Thanksgiving”

Season 2, Episode 8 – “Parents”

Season 6, Episode 7 – “Last Thanksgiving”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Peacock)

Season 1, Episode 10 – “Thanksgiving”

Season 4, Episode 7 – “Mr. Santiago”

Gilmore Girls (Netflix)

Season 3, Episode 9 – “A Deep Fried Korean Thanksgiving”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

News 10’s own Dalfred Jones likes to “spread the wealth” when choosing what to binge watch. “New Amsterdam” was an NBC medical drama that ran from 2018 and ended this past January. It can be found on Netflix. For some newer options, Dalfred is also checking out “Black Cake” on Hulu, a murder mystery produced by Oprah.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, there is also “Gen V“, a superhero spin-off of another popular Prime series, “The Boys.” If you like a good crime drama, Dalfred says the new NBC show “The Irrational” is one to check out, starring Jesse L. Martin, best known for his run as Detective Joe West in the long running CW show, “The Flash.”

Latest Stories