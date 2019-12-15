Live Now
Tom Joyner says final goodbye after 25 years on the air

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the biggest names in radio — Tom Joyner –said his final goodbye after being on the air for nearly three decades.

Radio host Tom Joyner officially retired after he did his last show for ‘The Syndicated Tom Joyner Morning Show,’ Friday morning.

Joyner made his mark nationally and locally during his 25 years on the airwaves. He was heard locally on Kiss FM 99.3 and 105.7.

On Friday, listeners called in and told Radio One’s Clovia Lawrence about the impact Joyner had on their lives. Lawrence credits Joyner for much of her own success.

“You have a voice and when you have a voice you must use that voice to impact others, impact communities, major cities, small towns and to help other people to know that there are resources available,” Lawrence told 8News. “You can be all that you really want to be and that’s what he taught me.”

Joyner has been recognized for his efforts in bringing attention and funding to HBCUs.

During his time on-air, Joyner visited Richmond for events at The Landmark Theatre, which is now known as The Altria Theatre.

