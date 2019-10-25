Breaking News
TobyMac mourns oldest son: 'He wanted to be a man with scars and a story to tell'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Christian rapper TobyMac describes his son Truett Foster McKeehan as “a magnetic son and brother and friend” and says the 21-year-old “had joy that took the room when he entered.”

In an emotional social media post Thursday evening, the proud “pop,” as his son would call him, said Truett “expressed himself through the music he made,” which included writing, recording, producing, mixing and designing the art.

“He could’ve easily taken the easy route and put music out when he was 12, 14, 16, even 18, but he always said he wanted to live some life and have something to say before he did it,” the Christian rapper explained. “He didn’t want to be a child star, he wanted to be a man with scars and a story to tell. I always admired, respected and encouraged that stand.”

In the post, TobyMac described his last moment with Truett at the 21-year-old’s first show, October 17 at the Factory in Franklin.

“I had to leave the next morning very early to fly and start our Canadian tour,” the Christian rapper said. “As I stood in the audience and watched my son bring joy to a room, I was as proud as a “pop” (as tru called me) could be. It was the culminating moment of a dream that he had since he was 12. It couldn’t have been sweeter. Our music, and what we say lyrically couldn’t be more different, but the outcome was much the same… offering a room full of people a few minutes of joy in a crazy world.”

Truett McKeehan (Photo: TobyMac)

TobyMac also shared a screenshot of their final text exchange. After the performance in Franklin, he had texted his son to tell him “your show was amazing and I think you got the ‘it’ factor.”

Truett responded with a “love you dad” and said “you have always believed in me” and “make me feel like a superhero.”

(Photo: TobyMac)

Truett, an aspiring rapper, passed away at his home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, a representative for TobyMac told News 2.

A cause of death for the 21-year-old has not been released.

