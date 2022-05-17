LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Lafayette’s next big event is right around the corner. Downtown Rising is back on June 4 and it will feature local bands plus nationally renowned acts Cold War Kids and Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Tickets are $25 and are on sale now at Social Entertainment. The concert is on June 4, with extended hours from 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. The show headliners are Cold War Kids and Andy Frasco & The UN. Included in the lineup are local artists like DJ Digital and DJ Concourse, Julian Primeaux, Clay Cormier, and The Debtors.

Cold War Kids

Andy Frasco and The U.N.

Event organizers call Downtown Rising a celebration of Downtown Lafayette’s renewed energy, growth, and changes. It’s an annual event that helps bring growth and business to the area. This year’s concert is expected to be bigger than ever, with extended hours and a longer lineup of artists.

“This event is about acknowledging Downtown’s wins and progress by bringing Nationally renowned acts and local talent to Parc International for a big community celebration” said Maaike Erents, Downtown Rising’s Executive Director.

Visit Downtown Rising on Facebook and Instagram for more details.