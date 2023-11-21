NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Rolling Stones are heading to Jazz Fest!

Officials with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation announced Tuesday, Nov. 21 that the group will headline the 2024 festival.

Their only festival appearance is set for May 2 as a part of their Stone Tour ’24 Hackney Diamonds.

“‘The Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest’ is a long-held prophecy coming true. The Festival thanks Mick, Keith, Ronnie, and Concerts West, for their steadfast dedication to making this once-in-a-lifetime Jazz Fest magic. The pilgrimage starts today, come get satisfied,” said Quint Davis, a producer and director of the festival.

The 2024 festival is slated to happen on April 25 to 28 and May 2 to 5.

To see The Rolling Stones, it will require the purchase of a second-weekend four-day wristband or a day-specific ticket. The May 2 concert will have limited capacity with tickets expected to sell quickly.

The full lineup of acts will be released in January.

