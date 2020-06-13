The Oscars: Academy announces plans to up diversity

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN) — The group behind the Oscars says it has a plan to make the awards more inclusive.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says it’s called “Academy Aperture 2025.”

On Friday, the Academy announced a designated office to oversee the plan.

Phase one of the initiative will focus on “governance, membership and workplace culture.”

The Academy and the Producers Guild of America also plan to develop inclusive industry standards.

The changes come after years of criticism that the Oscars are dominated by Caucasians and men.

While announcing the initiative, the Academy also updated its policy for the Best Picture category.

It says it will have a set 10 nominees a year, starting with the 2021 awards.