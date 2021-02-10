Springsteen arrested in November on DWI charge, according to reports

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at the Apollo Theater on Friday, March 9, 2012 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

(NEXSTAR) — Rocker Bruce Springsteen was arrested in New Jersey on a DWI charge in November, Fox News reported Wednesday.

A public affairs officer confirmed that the incident happened at a park about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, New Jersey, and included citations for driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

“On November 14, 2020, Bruce Springsteen was arrested in Gateway National Recreation Area and received three citations; DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area,” read the statement made to Fox News.

TMZ was the first to report the arrest. It also reported that Springsteen is expected to appear in a New Jersey court within the next few weeks.

The news comes after the 71-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer appeared in a two-minute Jeep commercial during the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.