SCOTT, La. (KLFY)– For the first time in two years, the boudin capital will be hosting the 9th Scott Boudin Festival this weekend, April 22-24. The festival lineup is stacked with six vendors, carnival rides, a boudin eating competition, and live music. Featured artists include: Cupid, Wayne Toups, and Chris Ardoin. Admission is only $5. Children 12 and under are free.