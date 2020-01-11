Live Now
Rush drummer, Neil Peart, dies at the age of 67

by: Nikki Bowers

SEATTLE, WA – JULY 19: Neil Peart of Rush performs on stage during the R40 LIVE Tour at KeyArena on July 19, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Neil Peart, the legendary drummer and lyricist for Rush, died Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, according to Rolling Stone. He was 67 years old.

According to the magazine, a family spokesperson told the publication Peart had been quietly battling brain cancer for about three years. An inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Peart was widely considered by rock fans and critics, one of the best drummers in rock history. 

Peart joined Rush in 1974 and was a part of the group until they finished their final tour in 2015. He left to spend more time with his family, Rolling Stone said.

Peart leaves behind his wife, Carrie Nuttal, and daughter Olivia.

