Report: Larry Flynt, founder of ‘Hustler,’ dead at 78

FILE – In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Larry Flynt speaks in Los Angeles, Calif. Flynt is offering “up to $10 million” to anyone who produces information that leads to President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office. He lays out the offer in a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of The Washington Post. (AP Photo/Katy Winn, file)

(NEXSTAR) – Publisher and free speech activist Larry Flynt, who turned “Hustler” magazine into a pornography empire, died at the age of 78 Wednesday, TMZ reports.

Sources told TMZ that Flynt died of heart failure Wednesday morning in Los Angeles.

Flynt was involved in several high-profile legal cases over his publications. His story inspired the 1996 Oscar-nominated film “The People vs. Larry Flynt” in which he was portrayed by Woody Harrelson.

During an obscenity trial in March of 1978, a gunman named Joseph Paul Franklin shot Flynt as he returned to the Gwinnett County Courthouse, leaving him partially paralyzed. In later years, Flynt was photographed using a gold-plated wheelchair.

Flynt made headlines in October, 2017 when he offered “up to $10 million” to anyone who could provide information that would lead to the removal of former President Trump from office. The year before, Flynt offered $1 million for compromising video or audio in the wake of the “Access Hollywood” video of Trump bragging about groping women.

Flynt is survived by wife Elizabeth Berrios as well as his five daughters and son, TMZ reports.