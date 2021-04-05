Reese Witherspoon movie looking to cast extras from Louisiana, no acting experience required

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Reese Witherspoon attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon’s next project, an adaptation of “Where the Crawdads Sing,” is going to be filmed in Southeast Louisiana, and the production is looking for local extras.

According to HoumaToday.com, filming will take place in and around Houma and New Orleans from mid-April to mid-June. The movie is an adaptation of Delia Owens’ bestselling novel.

Adult extras will be paid $105 for 12 hours of work. Minors under 18 years old will earn $80 for 8 hours work. No acting experience is required, according to the official casting call.

To apply, email crawdads@caballerocasting.com with the subject line, “Crawdad’s General Background.” Include your name, age, contact number, height, weight and city and state of residency, as well as two photos, a head shot and a full-body photo.

Men are asked to include their shirt, pants, shoe and coat size. Women are asked to include their measurements, blouse/dress size, pant size and shoe size. Those with a mycastingfile.com profile can also apply there.

According to Southern Living, Olivia Newman is directing the production with Witherspoon serving as executive producer. Screenwriter Lucy Aliba, most recently known for “Beasts of the Southern Wild” screenplay, is adapting the project for the screen. The movie will star Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickson.