R&B musician from Baton Rouge inducted into Recording Academy 2021 member class

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – R&B singer-songwriter and Louisiana native Justin Garner has been inducted into the Recording Academy/GRAMMY 2021 member class.

“I woke up this morning to some incredible news,” Garner said. “It is with great honor to announce that I have been inducted into the Recording Academy / GRAMMYs as part of its 2021 member class! As a singer, songwriter and performer, it means the world to me to be acknowledged by the Academy, musical greats, and fellow innovators in the industry. It has always been a lifelong dream to reach this level and with your love and support, the future is bright. To my fans, supporters, and all who love my music, thank you.”

Garner has earned himself a place in the music industry by writing and performing original music and writing tracks for some of today’s biggest artists. His featured releases include “Heartthrob” and “Love Never Dies.”