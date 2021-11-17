Rapper Young Dolph dead in Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (WREG) A law enforcement source has confirmed Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph has been killed in a shooting at a cookie shop in Memphis. He was 36.

Memphis Police were on the scene of a shooting Wednesday afternoon at 2370 Airways Boulevard near Ketchum.

Officers and witnesses could be seen in front of a broken window at Makeda’s Butter Cookies, a bakery in a strip shopping center that Young Dolph had visited recently. See video of his visit to Makeda’s in July.

A man who answered the phone and identified himself as the owner of Makeda’s confirmed the rapper had just bought cookies at the store before the shooting.

Facebook Live video shows the moments after the shooting. | WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES AND LANGUAGE

Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thorton Jr., was a graduate of Hamilton High School in Memphis. Last year, he donated $25,000 to the school for new sports equipment and supplies.

Young Dolph’s first album, King of Memphis, was released in 2016 and peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard charts. His hits include “Get Paid.”

On Monday, he was at the West Cancer Center outside Memphis with rapper Key Glock to give away 200 Thanksgiving turkeys.

Young Dolph poses for pictures with staff members at the West Cancer Clinic in Germantown on Monday.

Police said one male victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. They did not release information on a suspect.

“The victim will be identified once the next of kin notification has been completed. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips,” MPD said.

A black sports car surrounded by police caution tape sits in front of Makeda’s Butter Cookies, the scene of the shooting Wednesday in Memphis.

Airways Boulevard, which runs in front of the scene, is reportedly backed up as far as Interstate 240. Police asked drivers to avoid the area, which is close to the Memphis Airport.

The threat of retaliatory violence and unrest had state Rep. London Lamar of Memphis, and City Councilman JB Smiley, calling for a citywide curfew Wednesday night.

At one point, a woman in a truck pulled up to the scene, telling police she had a shooting victim in her vehicle. That shooting was apparently unrelated to the Young Dolph shooting. EMTS began treating the man on the scene.

Young Dolph had been the victim of a previous shooting during a fight at the Loew’s Hollywood Hotel in 2017 in Los Angeles. One person was booked into jail on a charge of attempted murder in that case, but was released with no charges.

Earlier that year, rapper Blac Youngsta, who signed with Yo Gotti, was accused of firing over 100 shots at Dolph’s SUV in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Social media blew up with tributes to Young Dolph.

“God bless Dolph. Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man,” Chance the Rapper tweeted.

“Sending love to the family ,friends, & fans of @YoungDolph Rest in power young Brother. I pray your children and family are covered and lifted up by the almighty,” LL Cool J wrote on Twitter.

“I hope to God these rumors ain’t true about my friend, my brother and a man dear to my Sons @YoungDolph . Lord help us as a people stop the hate, the violence and the hopelessness. When we realize we matter others will as well. Lord help us right now.” Deion Sanders wrote on Twitter.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

“A proud Hamiltonian and a generous supporter of @SCSK12Unified, the life is this young father tragically ended with gun violence. Let us continue to SOUND THE ALARM and appeal for PEACE in our city!” Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said on Twitter.