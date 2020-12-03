Rapper G Herbo charged in $1M identity theft case, accused of buying puppies, private flights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicago rapper G Herbo and several members of his music team are facing federal fraud charges after being accused of using other people’s information to charge over $1 million to fund a lavish lifestyle over a four-year period, according to court documents obtained Wednesday.

An indictment filed in U.S. District Court of Massachusetts in Springfield on Sept. 15 names 25-year-old G Herbo, whose birth name is Herbert Wright III, along with five other members of his team, including Antonio Strong (also known as T-Glo, Tony Glo, Tonio), Joseph Williams (also known as Joe Rodeo, Rockstar Rodie, Rodie), Steven Hayes, Jr., Demario Sorrells (also known as Jonte, Johntay) and Terrance Bender (also known as Blends, Dopeblends), all from Chicago.

The 14-count indictment charges all six with conspiracy to commit wire fraud along with aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting. Strong is also charged with wire fraud.

Federal authorities first arrested Strong on Sept. 25 in Chicago, and he was ordered to be extradited to Massachusetts to face charges, the 22-page court document shows. The ruling judge noted that Strong was “alleged to be the ringleader of a $1.5 million fraud,” which includes alleged identity theft.

Authorities allege that the group used social media to regularly share information on stolen identities, stole credit cards to purchase two designer puppies, rented a villa in Jamaica in 2017 using other people’s information, rented a private jet from Chicago to Miami, where they also rented luxury cars, including a Bentley CGTC and a Maybach S600.

They are also accused of renting luxury hotel rooms using the stolen cards.

According to the court documents, Williams turned himself in to Chicago authorities on Nov. 24. There his request for bond was granted so he could travel on his own to Boston to be charged.

The well-known Chicago rapper was recently named in Forbes’ “30 under 30” musician list.