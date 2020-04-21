Prince tribute concert airs on CBS tonight

April 21 marks four years since Prince’s death, so to honor the global icon, music stars came together for a tribute concert featuring some of the his most memorable music.

“Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince” will air Tuesday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET, only on CBS and CBS All Access.

Usher, John Legend and Coldplay’s Chris Martin will perform some of Prince’s most well-known songs, and many other top names in music also perform.

Comedian Maya Rudolph hosts the special, which was taped at the Los Angeles Convention Center in January.

Since this concert was filmed before stay-at-home orders were put in place, it’s not a series of at-home videos from individual stars like we’ve gotten used to during these unprecedented times.

Instead, fans will get to see The Revolution, Sheila E., Morris Day and the Time and other stars actually together on stage in front of an audience.