Planters announces death of Mr. Peanut; Funeral to air in Super Bowl

by: Jen Steer

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 24: Mr. Peanut of Planters Peanuts floats through the 90th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WJW)– Nut lovers around the globe are in mourning following Planters’ announcement that longtime mascot Mr. Peanut has died.

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most,” the Estate of Mr. Peanut posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Planters also released a 30-second teaser leading up to its Super Bowl ad. It shows actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsha with Mr. Peanut on a weird road trip in the Nutmobile. The vehicle swerves to avoid an armadillo, and sends the trio clinging to a tree branch on the side of a cliff. Mr. Peanut lets go and falls to his death as the Nutmobile explodes.

A Planters spokeswoman said a funeral for the monocle-wearing peanut will air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl.

