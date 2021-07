NEW IBERIA, La (KLFY) -- The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office has released more information on Thursday evening's standoff situation in New Iberia, including the identity of the man arrested and his charges.

Caroll "C.J." Longon, Jr., 32, was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder on a peace officer, attempted first-degree murder, and violation of parole. He was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail and his bond is set at $450,000.