Part 2 of Eddie Floyd Concert Series returns to Heymann Performing Arts Center

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Eddie Floyd Concert Series returned to the Heymann Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 6, 2021, with performances from national recording artists, Chrisette Michele and Lyfe Jennings.

The show kicked off at 8 p.m. on the dot, with Grammy-award winner, Chrisette Michele. Michele is known for hits like, If I Have My Way, Be Ok, Blame it on Me, and Love is You.

Following Chrisette’s performance, recording artist, Lyfe Jennings took to the stage with loud cheers from the crowd. Jennings is known for hits like, Must Be Nice, Hypothetically, and more recently, Accusing Me off of his latest album released titled, “777”.

The show’s promoter, and Lafayette native, Eddie Floyd says this one of many series he plans to bring to the Hub City.

The final show in this 2021 Concert Series will feature Grammy-nominated singer, Ginuwine known for hits like Pony, So Anxious, and Same Ol’ G. He will be joined by national recording artist, Jon B, who rose to fame in the late 90s, with hits such as They Don’t Know and Are You Still Down, featuring Tupac Shakur.

You can catch that show on Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. Get your tickets here.