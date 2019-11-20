New Orleans’ Tank and the Bangas get Grammy nod

Live Now
NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans’ funk, soul, hip-hop and spoken-word ensemble known as Tank and the Bangas has gotten a Grammy nod for best new artist of the year.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports other New Orleans artists making the list announced Wednesday include the Rebirth Brass Band, R&B singer and keyboardist PJ Morton, jazz trumpeter Christian Scott and saxophonist Branford Marsalis.

Tank and the Bangas’ nomination is noteworthy because New Orleans acts rarely appear in the top four Grammy categories – record, album and song of the year, and best new artist.

Others nominated in the new artist category are 17-year-old alternative rock sensation Billie Eilish, contemporty R&b star Lizzo and Lil Nas X of “Old Town Road” fame.

