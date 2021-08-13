Musician Chris Ardoin recovering after successful bullet removal

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin is recovering after doctors successfully removed the bullet he took onstage in Colfax, La. on July 30.

Ardoin and a 14-year-old were both struck as multiple people fired into the crowd at the Zydeco Bike Fest at the Louisiana Mudfest ATV and mudding park. The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the shooters.

Ardoin said on his Facebook page Thursday that he was also informed that the 14-year-old also successfully had a bullet removed and is also recovering.

Hours after news of the shooting broke, Chris’ wife Kerri Ardoin posted on social media that because Chris was a well-built guy that the bullet didn’t penetrate his lung and stopped near his ribs.

If you have any information about the people responsible for the shootings, please call (318) 627-3261 or the information can be submitted anonymously to grantso.org/tipsubmit