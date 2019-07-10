1  of  2
More than half a million attend the 25th anniversary of Essence Festival in New Orleans

Entertainment
ESSENCE Festival celebrated 25 years over the weekend in New Orleans. More than half a million turned up to celebrate the historic event. This year the festival’s name was officially changed to the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Some of the highlights of the weekend include, Former First Lady Michelle Obama made a first-time headline appearance at the sold-out Superdome on Saturday, July 7, 2019. She spoke to CBS This Morning’s Gayle King about her best-selling book, “Becoming.”

Throughout the weekend, seven 2020 Presidential candidates made appearances at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to directly engage the audience and share plans and policies to address some of their most pressing issues.

The first ever Global Black Economic Forum brought attendees together with CEO’s from Walmart, JP Morgan Chase, Square, and more.

This year’s festival redefined itself as the largest and most influential destination at the epicenter of Black culture, with the debut of 10 new Festival experiences, activation at more than 40 venues across New Orleans, and engagement with more than 300 small businesses and local vendors.

Over 100 performing artists appeared across the Mercedes Benz Superdome and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Names include Mary J. Blige, Missy Elliott, H.E.R., Patti Labelle, and more.

More than 300 influencers, leaders, creators and celebrities participated in the Festival’s daytime activities. Names include Rev. Al Sharpton, Ava Duvernay, Yara Shahidi, Tyler Perry, and so much more.

For a full recap of all the exciting moments from the 25th Anniversary ESSENCE Festival, visit essence.com.

  • NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Tyler Perry appears on the Center Stage at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during ESSENCE Festival 2019. (Photo by Davona Daigre)
  • NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – The cast of Starz hit series, Power, appears on the Center Stage at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during ESSENCE Festival 2019. (Photo by Me’gan Caesar/She Dope Photography)
  • NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Raphael Saadiq discussing his upcoming album at the Cumulus Podcast Party at Three Keys inside the Ace Hotel in New Orleans. (Photo by Davona Daigre)
  • NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Letoya Luckett having a conversation on stage at the Essence Beauty Carnival inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during ESSENCE Festival 2019. (Photo by John Weatherall/Weatherall Photography)
  • NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Ebonee Davis, from America’s Next Top Model speaks at the Essence Beauty Carnival inside Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during ESSENCE Festival 2019. (Photo by John Weatherall/Weatherall Photography)
  • NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Lafayette native, Cupid performs on Center Stage at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during ESSENCE Festival 2019. (Photo by John Weatherall/Weatherall Photography)
  • NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Rocsi Diaz hosting at Center Stage at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center during ESSENCE Festival 2019. (Photo by John Weatherall/Weatherall Photography)
  • NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana – Lafayette-based photographer, Mike D, modeling for Palmer’s at the ESSENCE Beauty Carnival. (Photo by John Weatherall/Weatherall Photography)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: LA Office on Women’s Policy, Tonya Bolden Ball speak at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Koryn Hawthorne performs on stage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: David Mann and Tamela Mann attends 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
  • NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Yolanda Adams attends 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

