LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Singer and songwriter Dustin Gaspard joins KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig for this weeks Local Music Spotlight. Gaspard, a native of Cow Island, Louisiana, puts little pieces of home in his music.

Gaspard will be performing at the Acadiana Center for the Arts this Thursday, March 31 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Dustin Gaspard remembers his childhood in Cajun country in his debut album Hoping Heaven Got a Kitchen, a prayer to his late grandmother and grandfather.