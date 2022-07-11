LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Local artist, Nebu Neezy, is featured in this week’s Local Music Spotlight! She’s kept her soulful spirit alive even throughout the pandemic. She loves being around the people who appreciate her craft.

Nebu even does voice lessons for youth. Her goal is to help them feel confident in the potential they have as musicians.

Nebu was given her opportunity as a singer as a teenager. She doesn’t want young people to have to wait that long if they don’t have to.

“Take a chance and really support your local artists. We are trying to be heard.”

