LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Country, Rhythm and Blue Monday is a network of musicians that will be putting on a show tonight, May 16 to bring together the soulful genres of country and blues music. These musicians are all coming together for the Blue Monday Mission.

The community is coming together to support the 7th Annual Williams’ Bros Diaper Drive (Formally Julian’s Diaper Drive). Love Of People requests your support, please bring a pack/case of diapers and/or wipes (children’s or adult) to the Second Annual Country Rhythm & Blue Monday, presented by Quality of Life Services.

The concert will feature the Blue Monday Allstars as the house band. Other featured artists include:

Michael Scott Boudreaux

Clay Cormier

Ken Holloway

Jaryd Lane

Blaine Roy

Admission is $20 at the door. This price includes a Blue Plate Special (BBQ Leg Quarters, Rice Dressing, Green Beans & Potato Salad). Music is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dont forget, Acadiana! The Acadiana Music Spotlight airs each and every Monday morning on KLFY from 5 to 7 a.m.