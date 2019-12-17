Breaking News
Officials: 1 person confirmed dead in Vernon Parish due to severe weather
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lizzo cancels Hartford concert due to flu

Entertainment

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Sept. 18, 2019 file photo shows Lizzo performing at The Met in Philadelphia. Lizzo earned eight Grammy Award nominations, Wednesday, Nov. 20, making her the show’s top-nominated act. The 62nd Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Singer/ rapper Lizzo has canceled her performance in Hartford on Tuesday night due to the flu.

The chart topping music sensation was scheduled to perform on Tuesday night at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford as the headliner for Hot 93.7’s Jingle Jam concert.

The concert has been canceled while Lizzo battles the flu. Live Nation says that refunds will be automatic or can be done at point of purchase.

Related: Lizzo claps back with gratitude after twerking controversy

Lizzo released the following statement on the cancellation:

“To my Hartford fans and Hot 93.7, I am so sorry I have to cancel my performance tomorrow due to the flu. I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you”. ❤️ Lizzo

Lizzo has also canceled her Tuesday afternoon performance for listeners of radio stations KC101 and KISS 95-7 at the Dunkin’ Music Lounge in Hartford. Winners of tickets to this show, however, can plan on a show rescheduled for this summer.

On Sunday, Lizzo posted a video of herself sick in bed, taking her temperature on her Instagram story.


Lizzo canceled her Boston performance for Monday night, as well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
44°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
17 mph NNW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

59°F Overcast Feels like 59°
Wind
18 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
44°F Periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
43°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories