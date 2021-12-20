Lafayette musician Bunny B of Da Entourage dies of kidney illness

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette musician Bunny B, who’s known for the hit song ‘Bunny Hop’ by his trio Da Entourage, has died at 50 years old after a long battle with a kidney illness, according to multiple social media posts.

Bunny B was called a “337 Legend” in a Facebook post from Cupid remembering his life.

Brown was a Lafayette native and graduated from Acadiana High School. He said in a Facebook live video, posted by his friend Todd Miles on Dec. 16, that he’d been battling a kidney illness for a long time.

“I’m in a good state of peace of mind, but they say my body’s deteriorating,” Paul “Bunny B” Brown said in the video.

Bunny B’s trio consisted of him and his childhood friends, Toemas and Alley Cat, who are cousins, according to allmusic.com. The group is from Lafayette and grew in fame after the release of their second album that had their top hit ‘Bunny Hop’ on it.