Kids can get a goodnight phone call from their favorite Disney characters

(WAFB) – Disney is looking to help give parents a break by making their kids’ bedtime routine a little easier.

If your kids are having trouble going to sleep these days, the Disney store hotline offers bedtime messages from Mickey Mouse and his friends.

Disney says it’s relaunching the hotline for a limited time “to bring a little bit of much-needed joy into homes.”

The toll-free number, 1-877-7-MICKEY, features five special goodnight messages from beloved Disney characters to give kids something to look forward to at bedtime.

Parents can call for special bedtime messages for their little ones from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck or Goofy.

After dialing in, fans will be prompted to punch in the appropriate number for bedtime messages from their kids’ favorite Disney character,

Press 1 for Mickey, 2 for Minnie, 3 for Donald, 4 for Daisy and 5 for Goofy.