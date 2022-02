LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Kevin Gates is making a stop at the Cajundome in April as part of the Live Vybrations tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 25.

Kevin Gates & Friends, along with TOOSII, are playing a show in Lafayette on Saturday, April 30. Visit cajundome.com for details or tickets. Tickets can also be purchased at the Cajundome box office.