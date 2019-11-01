Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Justin Timberlake set to film new movie in southeast Louisiana

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Singer Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Justin Timberlake will descend on southeastern Louisiana to film a movie on the North Shore in New Orleans, according to WGNO.

The pop star is filming ‘Palmer,’ which is the story of an ex-con returning home after his prison sentence. Timberlake will play the lead role.

Producers for the film are the same ones who made ‘Green Book,’ which went on to win Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards.

Filming for ‘Palmer’ is slated to begin in the New Orleans area in early November.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

48°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
16 mph ENE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar