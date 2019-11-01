Justin Timberlake set to film new movie in southeast Louisiana

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Singer Justin Timberlake and actress Jessica Biel attend the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo: Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Justin Timberlake will descend on southeastern Louisiana to film a movie on the North Shore in New Orleans, according to WGNO.

The pop star is filming ‘Palmer,’ which is the story of an ex-con returning home after his prison sentence. Timberlake will play the lead role.

Producers for the film are the same ones who made ‘Green Book,’ which went on to win Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards.

Filming for ‘Palmer’ is slated to begin in the New Orleans area in early November.