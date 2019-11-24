In The Know: Taylor Swift breaking more records

Joycelyn Savage, one of the two women who lived with singer R. Kelly and defended him in an interview with Gayle King earlier this year, is speaking out against Kelly for the first time. "As one of his victims — yes victim — I've seen more and heard more!" Savage posted Saturday on Patreon, a paid membership platform.

Savage met Kelly at a concert in 2015 when she was 19 years old. She and Azriel Clary, who were both living with Kelly before his arrest, told King in March that they both were in a relationship with him. But Savage and Clary's parents both say their daughters were brainwashed.