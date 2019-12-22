Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

In The Know: Songstress hits #1 with song after 25 years

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

It’s been 25 years in the making but one songstress can finally say, she did it. It’s time to get in the know with our Cumulus Media partner, Vicky Roe.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A shower is possible early. A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F A shower is possible early. A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories