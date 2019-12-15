In The Know: Snooki leaves Jersey Shore

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jumanji: The Next Level” puts “Frozen 2” on second-place ice, while Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” opened with one of the worst box office debuts for the director.

The Sony film starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart brought in $60.1 million in the U.S. and Canada to break a three-day record for a comedy in December for the production company. The sequel is a followup to 2017′s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which grossed $962 million worldwide.