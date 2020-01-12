In the Know: Kardashian custody battle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Neil Peart, the legendary drummer and lyricist for Rush, died Tuesday in Santa Monica, California, according to Rolling Stone. He was 67 years old.

According to the magazine, a family spokesperson told the publication Peart had been quietly battling brain cancer for about three years. An inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Peart was widely considered by rock fans and critics, one of the best drummers in rock history.