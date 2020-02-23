In the Know: Get an out of this world job

(CBS News) -- After more than 15 years of begging for reunions, "Friends" fans are finally having their day, their week, their month and maybe even their year. The original cast will officially end its break for a reunion special this spring, WarnerMedia confirmed on Friday.

The six original cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — will all reunite for an untitled, unscripted special on HBO Max, WarnerMedia's new streaming service. The special will film on the comedy's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California.