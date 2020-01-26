In the Know: Fortnite in schools?

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — As 84-year-old Cajun music legend Doug Kershaw looks back, he’s still looking ahead too — fiddling, singing, writing and performing as the quintessential “Louisiana Man.”

Kershaw taught himself to play by surreptitiously using his daddy’s fiddle at age 5. And in a life marked with struggles, drug addiction and family trauma, he’s never really stopped. But with his memoir published in October, and upcoming performances at a rockabilly festival in Spain and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, he’s once again in the spotlight.